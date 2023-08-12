Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Riley (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|How to Watch Braves vs Mets
|Braves vs Mets Odds
|Braves vs Mets Prediction
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .284 with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this season (81 of 114), with multiple hits 39 times (34.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (52.6%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.311
|AVG
|.258
|.371
|OBP
|.313
|.577
|SLG
|.459
|30
|XBH
|21
|14
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|36
|57/21
|K/BB
|60/18
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.