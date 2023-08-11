You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nico Hoerner and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs heading into their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (9-7) for his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 69 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .267/.342/.445 on the year.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Springer Stats

George Springer has recorded 115 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.326/.399 so far this year.

Springer heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 9 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.335/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with four walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 104 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 27 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .327/.377/.550 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1

