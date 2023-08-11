Japan vs. Sweden: Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 11
Japan will play Sweden in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 11 at 3:30 AM ET. In the Round of 16, Japan defeated Norway and Sweden took out the United States.
Japan is +123 to advance to the World Cup semifinals, and Sweden is +233. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -169, and the over is +126.
Bet on the result of Japan vs. Sweden at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Sweden Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Japan Moneyline: +123
- Sweden Moneyline: +233
Japan vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score 5.8 goals per game combined, 3.3 more than this match's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 0.6 goals per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this match's total.
- Japan has been listed as a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and won every time.
- Japan has played as a moneyline favorite of +123 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Sweden drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Sweden has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +233.
Japan World Cup Stats
Sweden World Cup Stats
- Amanda Ilestedt has scored three goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (four games).
- Sofia Jakobsson has not scored a goal but has collected two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup.
- Fridolina Rolfo has collected two goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup.
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Jonna Andersson hasn't scored a goal, but she does have two assists.
Take your pick for Japan vs. Sweden on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Sweden Recent Performance
- So far this year, Japan is 7-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +19. In 2022, it was 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).
- Japan picked up a win on August 5 against Norway by a final score of 3-1. The victorious Japan took eight more shots in the contest, 14 to six.
- In 2022, Sweden went 7-2-2 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 5-2-1 (+10 goal differential).
- On August 6 in its last match, Sweden matched up with the United States and took them down 0-0, despite being outshot 21 to seven.
Japan Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ayaka Yamashita
|27
|1
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Risa Shimizu
|27
|2
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Moeka Minami
|24
|3
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Saki Kumagai
|32
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Shiori Miyake
|27
|5
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hina Sugita
|26
|6
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Hinata Miyazawa
|23
|7
|Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan)
|Hikaru Naomoto
|29
|8
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Riko Ueki
|24
|9
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Fuka Nagano
|24
|10
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Mina Tanaka
|29
|11
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hana Takahashi
|23
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Jun Endo
|23
|13
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Yui Hasegawa
|26
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Aoba Fujino
|19
|15
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Honoka Hayashi
|25
|16
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Kiko Seike
|27
|17
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Momoko Tanaka
|23
|18
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Miyabi Moriya
|26
|19
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Maika Hamano
|19
|20
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Chika Hirao
|26
|21
|Albirex Niigata (Japan)
|Remina Chiba
|24
|22
|JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan)
|Rion Ishikawa
|20
|23
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Stina Lennartsson
|26
|4
|-
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|34
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|26
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.