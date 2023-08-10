How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday, at 12:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 215 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 426 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .273 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (639 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-best .342 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Elder has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Elder has put up 19 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
