The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.003, fueled by an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this year (84 of 110), with at least two hits 48 times (43.6%).

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 23 of them (20.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (43 of 110), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 68 games this season, with multiple runs 25 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .341 AVG .336 .438 OBP .404 .590 SLG .574 29 XBH 26 12 HR 13 34 RBI 33 34/37 K/BB 28/21 26 SB 27

Pirates Pitching Rankings