Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Pirates.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 111 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .266 with 61 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers during his last games.
- In 74 of 110 games this season (67.3%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has homered in 30.0% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 23.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (57.3%), including 20 multi-run games (18.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.288
|AVG
|.244
|.389
|OBP
|.351
|.679
|SLG
|.527
|36
|XBH
|25
|23
|HR
|16
|56
|RBI
|43
|61/35
|K/BB
|65/33
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-8) out for his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 47th, 1.262 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
