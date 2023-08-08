When the Atlanta Braves (70-40) square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Matt Olson will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 38-16 (70.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 38, or 42.2%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 15-13 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

