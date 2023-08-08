Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 70.9% of his games this season (78 of 110), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.311
|AVG
|.240
|.371
|OBP
|.297
|.577
|SLG
|.433
|30
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/21
|K/BB
|58/17
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
