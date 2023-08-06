As of now the Carolina Panthers are 23rd in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the (349.8 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only twice on the road.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the way with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

Odds are current as of August 6 at 5:15 AM ET.