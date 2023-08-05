Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-2) for his 22nd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.422/.587 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 67 walks and 92 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .262/.369/.597 on the season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.