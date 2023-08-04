Tommy Paul, coming off a good run in the Mifel Open (being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Alex de Minaur), will open action in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (in Toronto, Ontario) against Diego Schwartzman in the round of 64. Paul is +5000 to win at Sobeys Stadium.

Paul at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

Paul will get started at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers by meeting Schwartzman in the round of 64 on Monday, August 7 (at 5:20 PM ET).

Paul Stats

Paul last played on August 3, 2023, a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 19-ranked de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open.

Paul is 39-24 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Paul is 28-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 63 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 27.0 games.

In his 42 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Paul has averaged 26.6 games.

Over the past year, Paul has won 80.4% of his service games, and he has won 25.5% of his return games.

Paul has won 26.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 81.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

