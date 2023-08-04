The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.135 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 77 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 77), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (19.5%).

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .284 AVG .264 .371 OBP .378 .520 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 42/17 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings