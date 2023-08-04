When the Atlanta Braves (69-37) and Chicago Cubs (56-53) face off at Wrigley Field on Friday, August 4, Max Fried will get the ball for the Braves, while the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +140 moneyline odds. The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-5, 3.61 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 61, or 65.6%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 37-15 (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (42%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

