As of December 31 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Falcons games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. When favored, however, went undefeated (4-0).

The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2800 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

