Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Yonny Chirinos, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +125. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 12:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 60-32 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.2% of those games).

Atlanta has a 47-20 record (winning 70.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 60%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-47-3).

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-20 32-17 24-11 44-26 54-32 14-5

