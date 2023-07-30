The Washington Mystics (12-12) aim to break a six-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (13-11) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mystics

Atlanta records 85 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 80.3 Washington gives up.

Atlanta makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Dream are 10-2 when they shoot higher than 43.3% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 35.5% of its three-point shots this season, 2.3% higher than the 33.2% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream are 10-6 when they shoot better than 33.2% from distance.

Atlanta averages 37 rebounds a contest, 4.5 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have averaged 85 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.

Atlanta has been tougher on defense as of late, allowing 78.4 points per game over its past 10 contests compared to the 85.1 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

Over their past 10 outings, the Dream are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.7 compared to 7.1 season-long), while shooting the same percentage from beyond the arc in that span as their season-long average (35.5%).

Dream Injuries