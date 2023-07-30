The Washington Mystics (12-12) will visit the Atlanta Dream (13-11) after losing six consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-6) 164.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-6.5) 164.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -260 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -260 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Dream are 13-9-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics are 11-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Dream's 23 games have hit the over.
  • A total of nine Mystics games this season have hit the over.

