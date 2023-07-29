The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 59.6% of his 89 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13 games this year (14.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .256 AVG .246 .289 OBP .311 .494 SLG .442 18 XBH 16 10 HR 5 29 RBI 17 43/8 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings