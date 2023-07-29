Aaron Rai is in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Rai at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Rai has finished better than par 13 times and posted 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Rai has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Rai has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -6 278 0 19 1 3 $2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Rai has played i the last year (7,266 yards) is 165 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 64th percentile among all competitors.

Rai shot better than 39% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Rai recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rai carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Rai's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that most recent tournament, Rai's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Rai ended the Genesis Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

