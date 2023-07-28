The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Washington Mystics taking on the Dallas Wings as one of three games, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics take to the home court of the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 13-10

13-10 WAS Record: 12-11

12-11 DAL Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.6 Opp. PPG (seventh) WAS Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 DAL Odds to Win: -455

-455 WAS Odds to Win: +336

+336 Total: 164.5 points

The New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hit the road the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 18-5

18-5 MIN Record: 11-13

11-13 NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth) MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14.5

-14.5 NYL Odds to Win: -1409

-1409 MIN Odds to Win: +800

+800 Total: 168.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Chicago Sky face the Seattle Storm

The Storm look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 9-14

9-14 SEA Record: 4-19

4-19 CHI Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.1 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 CHI Odds to Win: -200

-200 SEA Odds to Win: +164

+164 Total: 161.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.