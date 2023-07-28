Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- In 21 games this season, he has homered (21.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has driven home a run in 37 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year (62 of 100), with two or more runs 22 times (22.0%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.325
|AVG
|.328
|.415
|OBP
|.400
|.563
|SLG
|.574
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|25/21
|23
|SB
|25
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
