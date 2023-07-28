Madison Keys faces Qinwen Zheng to open play in the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia (in the round of 32). In the Wimbledon (her last tournament), she reached the quarterfinals before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. Keys' monyeline odds to win the tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center are +900, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Keys at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Keys' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Citi Open, on Tuesday, August 1 (at 12:00 PM ET), Keys will meet Zheng.

Keys Stats

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Keys was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 2-ranked Sabalenka, 2-6, 4-6.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Keys has gone 32-17 and has won one title.

Keys is 17-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Keys has played 20.8 games per match in her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 30 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Keys has averaged 21.1 games.

Keys has won 37.1% of her return games and 71.5% of her service games over the past year.

Keys has won 34.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 69.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

