As of December 31 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 26th in the NFL.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the (349.8 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. Away, they won only twice.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games for the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.