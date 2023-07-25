Two of the league's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (eighth, 19 points per game) and Brittney Griner (10th, 18.3) -- hit the court when the Atlanta Dream (12-10) host the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The game has no set line.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

Dream vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 83 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-3.3)

Atlanta (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Dream vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has covered the spread 12 times in 21 games.

Out of 21 Atlanta's games so far this season, 11 have gone over the total.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream's defense ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 85.5 points allowed per contest, but their offense has provided a lift, averaging 85.3 points per game (fourth-ranked in league).

Although Atlanta is allowing 35.9 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), it ranks second-best in the league by pulling down 37.3 rebounds per contest.

The Dream have struggled in the turnover area this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 14.5 turnovers per game. They rank seventh with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA with 7 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

This year, the Dream are ceding 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 33.1% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this year, Atlanta has taken 71.4% two-pointers, accounting for 76.7% of the team's buckets. It has shot 28.6% threes (23.3% of the team's baskets).

