Germany vs. Morocco: Women’s World Cup Group H Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 24
On Monday, July 24 at 4:30 AM ET, Germany faces Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each team.
In this group-stage game, Germany is -2195 to win and Morocco is +3333, with the draw at +1317. Bookmakers have set 3.5 goals as the over/under for this game.
Germany vs. Morocco Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 4:30 AM ET
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 3.5
- Germany Moneyline: -2195
- Morocco Moneyline: +3333
Germany Last World Cup Performance
Germany was defeated by Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. The team's leading scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Sara Daebritz. Alexandra Popp added two goals.
Morocco Last World Cup Performance
Morocco did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
Germany vs. Morocco Recent Performance
- Germany went 6-1-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and giving up 12. This year, its record is 2-1-2 against fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, six allowed).
- In its last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad (on July 7), Germany ended up with a 3-2 loss to Zambia.
- Morocco went 1-0-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring two goals and conceding 11. This year, its record is 0-2-0 against fellow World Cup squads (zero goals scored, zero conceded).
- In its most recent game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant (on July 5), Morocco ended up with a 0-0 draw with Switzerland.
Germany Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Merle Frohms
|28
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Chantal Hagel
|25
|2
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Kathrin Hendrich
|31
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sophia Kleinherne
|23
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Marina Hegering
|33
|5
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lena Oberdorf
|21
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lea Schuller
|25
|7
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Sydney Lohmann
|23
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Svenja Huth
|32
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Laura Freigang
|25
|10
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Alexandra Popp
|32
|11
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Ann Katrin Berger
|32
|12
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sara Daebritz
|28
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lena Lattwein
|23
|14
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sjoeke Nusken
|22
|15
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Nicole Anyomi
|23
|16
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Felicitas Rauch
|27
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Melanie Leupolz
|29
|18
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Klara Buehl
|22
|19
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Lina Magull
|28
|20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Stina Johannes
|23
|21
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Jule Brand
|20
|22
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sara Doorsoun
|31
|23
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Morocco Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Khadija Er-Rmichi
|33
|1
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Zineb Redouani
|23
|2
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Nouhaila Benzina
|25
|3
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Sarah Kassi
|19
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Nesryne El Chad
|20
|5
|Lille (France)
|Elodie Nakkach
|28
|6
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Ghizlane Chebbak
|32
|7
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Salma Amani
|33
|8
|Metz (France)
|Ibtissam Jraidi
|30
|9
|Al Ahli ()
|Najat Badri
|35
|10
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Fatima Tagnaout
|24
|11
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Assia Zouhair
|32
|12
|SCC Mohammedia (Morocco)
|Sabah Seghir
|22
|13
|SSC Napoli (Italy)
|Rkia Mazrouai
|21
|14
|Sporting du Pays de Charleroi ()
|Fatima Zohra Gharbi
|22
|15
|CE Europa (Spain)
|Anissa Lahmari
|26
|16
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Hanane Ait El Haj
|28
|17
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Kenza Chapelle
|20
|18
|FC Nantes (France)
|Sakina Ouzraoui Diki
|21
|19
|Club Brugge KV ()
|Sofia Bouftini
|21
|20
|RS Berkane (Morocco)
|Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack
|23
|21
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Ines Arouaissa
|22
|22
|Cannes ()
|Rosella Ayane
|27
|23
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
