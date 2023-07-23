Austin Riley brings a five-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (63-34) game with the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44), Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (7-2) for the Braves and Julio Teheran (2-4) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 4.01 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.31 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 19 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Elder has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Teheran has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Teheran heads into the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

