Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 185 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.268).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (546 total runs).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Elder has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea

