Patrick Rodgers leads the field at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after three rounds of play, with a score of -13. Play continues at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Barracuda Championship

Start Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Par 71/7,480 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel

Barracuda Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Patrick Rodgers 1st -13 64-67-69 Ryan Gerard 2nd -14 64-64-71 Akshay Bhatia 3rd -12 69-69-63 Beau Hossler 4th -12 64-69-68 Joel Dahmen 5th -13 67-70-63

Barracuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 3:35 PM ET Beau Hossler (-12/4th), Akshay Bhatia (-12/3rd) 3:25 PM ET Cameron Champ (-11/6th), Joel Dahmen (-13/5th) 3:15 PM ET Martin Trainer (-11/7th), James Morrison (-11/7th) 3:05 PM ET Rico Hoey (-12/10th), James Hahn (-8/7th) 2:55 PM ET Nathan Kimsey (-10/10th), Johannes Veerman (-8/10th) 2:45 PM ET Kevin Roy (-9/13th), Chad Ramey (-8/13th) 2:10 PM ET Marcus Kinhult (-9/17th), Ryo Hisatsune (-9/17th) 2:20 PM ET Marcus Armitage (-7/17th), Mark Hubbard (-8/17th) 1:50 PM ET Chez Reavie (-10/21st), Carl Yuan (-6/21st) 2:00 PM ET Martin Laird (-9/21st), Jens Dantorp (-6/21st)

