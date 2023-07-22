The BNP Paribas Poland Open field is shrinking in Warsaw, Poland, as Lucrezia Stefanini readies for a quarterfinal versus Laura Siegemund. Stefanini's odds are +5000 to win this event at Legia Tenis & Golf.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Stefanini at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stefanini's Next Match

Stefanini is in the quarterfinals, where she will meet Siegemund on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET (after getting past Jodie Anna Burrage 6-4, 6-1).

Stefanini has current moneyline odds of +120 to win her next contest versus Siegemund. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Stefanini? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Stefanini Stats

In the Round of 16, Stefanini was victorious 6-4, 6-1 versus Burrage on Thursday.

In 11 tournaments over the past year, Stefanini has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 11-11.

Stefanini is 8-7 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Stefanini, over the past 12 months, has played 22 matches across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Stefanini, in 15 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.3 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Stefanini has won 52.3% of her service games, and she has won 43.5% of her return games.

On hard courts, Stefanini, over the past year, has been victorious in 53.8% of her service games and 42.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.