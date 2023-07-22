From July 20-23, Lucas Herbert will hit the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom to compete in the 2023 The Open Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,383 yards, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Herbert at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

Herbert has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Herbert has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 42 -3 279 0 9 0 0 $894,388

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Herbert has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

Herbert has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,383 yards, 378 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Herbert has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,286 yards, 97 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Herbert was better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Herbert recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Herbert had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Herbert recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that most recent outing, Herbert's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Herbert ended the Genesis Scottish Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Herbert recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Herbert Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.