How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Allan Winans gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|James Paxton
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
