Alexander Levy is in third place, at -8, after the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Alexander Levy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Levy has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Levy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Levy has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Levy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 6 -13 167 0 2 1 2 $95,950

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Levy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished third.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will play at 7,480 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,030.

The average course Levy has played in the past year has been 46 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

Levy's Last Time Out

Levy was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Levy was better than 41% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Levy carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Levy did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Levy had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that last outing, Levy's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Levy finished the Barbasol Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Levy finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Levy Odds to Win: +3500

All statistics in this article reflect Levy's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.