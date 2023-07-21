Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Spencer Torkelson and others in the San Diego Padres-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Padres vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 87 hits with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .262/.420/.485 slash line so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Phillies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 83 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .231/.306/.411 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has recorded 80 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .224/.261/.333 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 2 at Mariners Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.