For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Framber Valdez's Astros and JP Sears' Athletics.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 21.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Justin Steele (9-3) when the teams face off Friday.

STL: Flaherty CHC: Steele 18 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (97.1 IP) 4.29 ERA 2.96 8.8 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -125

-125 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs

Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Reese Olson (1-3) when the teams play Friday.

SD: Lugo DET: Olson 13 (69 IP) Games/IP 9 (38.2 IP) 3.78 ERA 3.96 8.3 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Tigers

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Padres at Tigers

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-4) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (10-5) when the clubs face off Friday.

BAL: Bradish TB: Eflin 17 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (105.1 IP) 3.05 ERA 3.59 8.6 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -155

-155 BAL Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Rays

Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (0-0) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (5-2) when the teams play on Friday.

COL: Lambert MIA: Garrett 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 19 (97 IP) - ERA 3.90 - K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Marlins

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (5-6) when the teams play on Friday.

KC: Marsh NYY: Schmidt 3 (15 IP) Games/IP 20 (94 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.31 12.6 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Yankees

Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (2-5) when the teams meet Friday.

SF: Wood WSH: Irvin 14 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (61.2 IP) 4.53 ERA 5.11 8.4 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Nationals

SF Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Nationals

Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (4-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

NYM: Senga BOS: Crawford 17 (95.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (67.1 IP) 3.20 ERA 3.61 11.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Red Sox

Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-2) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) when the clubs play on Friday.

ARI: Henry CIN: Lively 15 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (55.2 IP) 3.89 ERA 3.72 6.4 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 ARI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Reds

Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

PHI: Suarez CLE: Williams 12 (68 IP) Games/IP 5 (29.2 IP) 3.84 ERA 3.94 8.2 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Guardians

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 CLE Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Guardians

Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (5-3) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

LAD: Gonsolin TEX: Heaney 14 (72.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (91.1 IP) 3.72 ERA 4.43 7.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Rangers

Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-7) for the game between the teams on Friday.

ATL: Soroka MIL: Peralta 5 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (98 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.32 7.3 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Braves at Brewers

ATL Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Brewers

White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (6-8) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CHW: Lynn MIN: Ryan 19 (108.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.1 IP) 6.06 ERA 3.77 11.0 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHW Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Twins

Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-10) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-5) for the game between the clubs Friday.

PIT: Oviedo LAA: Ohtani 19 (107.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (105.1 IP) 4.53 ERA 3.59 8.1 K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Angels

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Valdez (7-6) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Sears (1-6) when the clubs play on Friday.

HOU: Valdez OAK: Sears 18 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (106 IP) 2.76 ERA 3.91 9.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics

HOU Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Athletics

Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryce Miller (6-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.

TOR: Kikuchi SEA: Miller 19 (98 IP) Games/IP 12 (64 IP) 4.13 ERA 3.66 9.2 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Mariners

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.