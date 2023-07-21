The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Cubs rank 16th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Chicago ranks 11th in runs scored with 460 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 133 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 461.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .332.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Steele is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Steele will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (7-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Flaherty has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Michael Kopech 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry

