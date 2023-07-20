Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .263.
- In 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (25%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.302
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.279
|.474
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|7
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 13th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 21st.
