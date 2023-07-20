Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 15, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the White Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 31 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|36
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.289
|OBP
|.324
|.497
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (11-4) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.078), and 21st in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
