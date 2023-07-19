Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .268 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Riley has had a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (31.2%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has driven home a run in 34 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (50.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.298
|AVG
|.236
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.416
|22
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|25
|50/18
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Nelson (5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
