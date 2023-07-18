If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Taj Bradley and the Rays versus Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for July 18.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-2) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

SF: Webb CIN: Williamson 19 (126 IP) Games/IP 10 (46.2 IP) 3.36 ERA 5.01 9.1 K/9 7.3

Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-3) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Aaron Nola (8-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

MIL: Teherán PHI: Nola 8 (47 IP) Games/IP 19 (119 IP) 3.64 ERA 4.39 6.1 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -210

-210 MIL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (0-0) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Mitch Keller (9-4) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

CLE: Allen PIT: Keller 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 19 (117 IP) - ERA 3.31 - K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -110

-110 CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (7-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

LAD: Grove BAL: Wells 11 (47 IP) Games/IP 18 (104.2 IP) 6.89 ERA 3.18 8.2 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (8-2) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Alek Manoah (2-7) when the teams play Tuesday.

SD: Musgrove TOR: Manoah 14 (79.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (64 IP) 3.29 ERA 5.91 9.0 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays

SD Odds to Win: -130

-130 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-5) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

CHW: Giolito NYM: Carrasco 19 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (61 IP) 3.45 ERA 5.16 9.4 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-5) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

ARI: Davies ATL: Elder 11 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (106 IP) 6.37 ERA 2.97 7.5 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -190

-190 ARI Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10.5 runs

Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-5) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

MIA: Cabrera STL: Montgomery 14 (67 IP) Games/IP 18 (103 IP) 4.70 ERA 3.23 11.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (6-10) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (3-6) when the teams meet Tuesday.

WSH: Corbin CHC: Taillon 19 (108.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (71.2 IP) 4.97 ERA 6.15 6.1 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Bradley (5-5) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Eovaldi (10-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

TB: Bradley TEX: Eovaldi 13 (61.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (117.2 IP) 5.28 ERA 2.83 11.7 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rays at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 TB Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Daniel Lynch (2-4) when the teams play Tuesday.

DET: Skubal KC: Lynch 2 (8 IP) Games/IP 8 (47.1 IP) 0.00 ERA 4.18 12.4 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

DET Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the hill as they face the Rockies on Tuesday.

HOU: Brown COL: TBD 17 (94 IP) Games/IP - 4.21 ERA - 10.6 K/9 -

Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will look to Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

NYY: Germán LAA: Sandoval 17 (91.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (85.2 IP) 4.32 ERA 4.52 9.0 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Angels

NYY Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (5-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will look to Bryan Woo (1-1) when the teams meet Tuesday.

MIN: Ober SEA: Woo 14 (82.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (34.2 IP) 2.61 ERA 3.63 8.6 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will play the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (2-7) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

BOS: TBD OAK: Medina - Games/IP 12 (59.2 IP) - ERA 6.34 - K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics

BOS Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

