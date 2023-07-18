The Atlanta Dream (11-8) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, July 18 matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) at Gateway Center Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Dream claimed an 85-75 victory over the Storm.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Cheyenne Parker puts up a team-best 7.5 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 15.1 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor (10th in WNBA).

Nia Coffey averages 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 42.2% from downtown (fifth in WNBA) with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Haley Jones is putting up 4.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -5.5 171.5

