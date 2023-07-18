Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on July 18, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 18 starts this season.
- In 18 starts, Elder has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 43 bases.
- He has a .333/.414/.593 slash line on the season.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .258/.360/.573 on the year.
- Olson has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 92 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He has a .288/.362/.538 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .282/.361/.489 on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
