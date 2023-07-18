Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-31) and Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on July 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 53 (67.1%) of those contests.
- This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 31 games, or 77.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 514.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.