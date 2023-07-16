Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) against the Houston Astros (51-42) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and Tyler Anderson (4-2) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 58 times and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 30-18 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 56.5% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 436 total runs this season.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Angels Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Angels' past 10 games.

The Angels have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a mark of 12-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (461 total).

The Angels have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo July 8 Mariners W 3-2 Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo July 9 Mariners L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert July 14 @ Angels W 7-5 J.P. France vs - July 15 @ Angels L 13-12 Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers July 16 @ Angels - Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson July 18 @ Rockies - Hunter Brown vs TBA July 19 @ Rockies - Brandon Bielak vs TBA July 20 @ Athletics - J.P. France vs Hogan Harris July 21 @ Athletics - Framber Valdez vs JP Sears July 22 @ Athletics - Cristian Javier vs TBA

Angels Schedule