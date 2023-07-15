Tom Hoge is in 10th place, with a score of -9, heading into the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Tom Hoge Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hoge has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hoge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 273 0 19 4 7 $5.2M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Hoge's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 32nd.

Hoge made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Hoge finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,237-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Hoge has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Hoge was better than 47% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Hoge did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hoge carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Hoge carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last outing, Hoge posted a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Hoge ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hoge finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Hoge Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hoge's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

