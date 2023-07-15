The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Ryan Moore is currently in second place with a score of -8.

Looking to bet on Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Moore has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -9 249 0 8 1 2 $541,927

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 28th.

Moore has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Moore last competed at this event in 2023 and finished second.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 319 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Moore will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,274 yards in the past year.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Moore was better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Moore did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Moore did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Moore had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent competition, Moore had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Moore ended the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

