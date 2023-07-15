On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .262 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

In 60.3% of his games this season (41 of 68), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Harris II has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (24 of 68), with two or more runs seven times (10.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .304 AVG .229 .354 OBP .279 .480 SLG .397 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 13 RBI 14 22/6 K/BB 27/9 6 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings