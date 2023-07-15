Jaravee Boonchant is in second place, with a score of -9, after the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Jaravee Boonchant at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jaravee Boonchant Insights

Boonchant has finished better than par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Boonchant has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Boonchant has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Boonchant has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 38 -2 284 0 5 0 1 $117,204

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,561 yards for this tournament, 453 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Boonchant will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,510 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Boonchant's Last Time Out

Boonchant finished in the 26th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boonchant shot better than 89% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Boonchant fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boonchant carded three bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Boonchant's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last outing, Boonchant's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Boonchant finished the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boonchant had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Boonchant Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Boonchant's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

