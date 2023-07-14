Sean Murphy is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI against the Rays.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .306 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Murphy enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with three homers.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 66 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 66), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 27 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this year (47.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .333 AVG .277 .413 OBP .386 .617 SLG .580 18 XBH 16 8 HR 9 27 RBI 28 33/13 K/BB 30/16 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings