A match in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals is next for Kaja Juvan, and she will face Maria Timofeeva. Juvan is the favorite (+200) at Romai Tennis Academy.

Juvan at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Juvan's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 5:00 AM ET), Juvan will face Timofeeva, after defeating Astra Sharma 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the last round.

Juvan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Juvan beat No. 216-ranked Sharma, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Juvan has not won any of her 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 14-11.

Juvan is 5-1 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

In her 25 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Juvan has averaged 21.6 games.

In her six matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Juvan has averaged 22.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Juvan has been victorious in 32.4% of her return games and 73.4% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Juvan has won 78.3% of her games on serve, and 39.1% on return.

