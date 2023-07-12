The Carolina Panthers right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won only two games away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the way with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

